NFL Rumors: Randy Gregory Traded to 49ers; Broncos Get 2024 6th-Round NFL Draft Pick

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Denver Broncos have traded edge-rusher Randy Gregory and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2024 sixth-round selection, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

News emerged earlier this week that the Broncos planned to release Gregory, but that never formally occurred, per Pelissero.

The 30-year-old Gregory signed a five-year, $70 million contract with Denver in March 2022. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Gregory received over $27 million from that deal, which included two years of full guarantees.

Gregory only played in 10 games for the Broncos. A knee injury suffered during a Week 4 matchup in 2022 against the Las Vegas Raiders forced him off the field for more than half of the campaign. He finished the year with two sacks, 12 tackles and two forced fumbles.

In 2023, Gregory had nine tackles (four solo), a sack and a pass breakup in four games for Denver, which started the year 1-3 and allowed an NFL-high 150 points thus far.

Ultimately, the Broncos decided to go in a different direction and give more time to younger players, as head coach Sean Payton noted.

"Something we felt was just best for our team right now timingwise,'' Payton told reporters Wednesday. "It hasn't been finalized because, typically, before a transaction takes place, there may be some teams interested in a trade, but if any if that came to fruition ...

"We just felt some of our younger players and where we're going, it was best for our team."

It also may be best for Gregory, who now joins a 4-0 49ers team with a ferocious defense. San Francisco looks primed for another deep playoff run, and Gregory can help the team get there by providing quality depth at edge-rusher.

