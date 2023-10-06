Police Documents: Chandler Jones' Arrest Due to Protection Order Violation

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The arrest of former Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones on Sept. 29 came after Jones allegedly violated a protection order that was granted to an anonymous woman following an incident that occurred nearly a month ago, according to The Athletic's Tashan Reed.

The protection order in question was handed out after officers responded to a call on Sept. 12 by a woman who said she was a victim of domestic battery and that Jones was the assaulter.

She identified Jones as her ex-boyfriend.

After letting Jones into her home to retrieve something, the former NFL star allegedly shoved her into a railing when she tried to prevent him from entering her room. The police report—obtained by The Athletic—stated that Jones was "rambling incoherently" and that the woman believed he was on drugs.

When Jones was contacted by police regarding the incident, he denied it.

The protection order was set to run from Sept. 14 through Dec. 5.

However, Jones allegedly violated the order Sept. 28 when he went into the woman's backyard and took some things.

Jones was apparently served the protection order papers earlier in the day and then began sending the woman messages through Snapchat, including videos of him burning the items he took from the backyard.

Officers found Jones the following day and arrested him. The trial date is set for Dec. 4.

The Raiders released Jones on Sept. 30. The organization previously had him on the non-football injury list due to several other concerning moments that happened throughout the offseason and the month of September.

Prior to the arrest, Jones claimed that he was hospitalized against his will by the Las Vegas Fire Department before being transferred to a behavioral health center.

Among other things, Jones also accused the Raiders on Instagram of barring him from team headquarters and said that he no longer wanted to play in Las Vegas due to his dislike of coach Josh McDaniels. He said the organization sent a crisis response team and police officers to his home in Las Vegas.

Last week, the Raiders released a statement.