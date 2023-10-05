J.C. Jackson's Arrest Warrant Lifted; Patriots CB Pays Fine in Reckless Driving Case

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

J.C. Jackson was traded back to the New England Patriots this week after a disappointing run with the Los Angeles Chargers, and now he's received even more good news.

Per David Linton of the Sun Chronicle, an arrest warrant for Jackson in Massachusetts was lifted on Thursday following his appearance in Attleboro District Court. The cornerback ended up paying a $300 fine in the reckless driving case.

Linton also noted that Jackson has to complete an online course for reckless drivers by next Friday to get the driving to endanger charge against him dismissed.

The 27-year-old, who spent the first four years of his career with the Patriots before signing a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Chargers prior to the 2022 season, was arrested in 2020 after police said he was driving about 100 mph in South Attleboro. Last month, a warrant was filed after he failed to appear for a probation violation hearing.

Jackson declined to publicly comment on his legal situation, but his lawyer said he's ready to move forward.

"He completely fixed everything with great élan," Steven Goldwyn said, per Linton. "He takes full responsibility. Everything is beautiful."

Jackson made a name for himself with the Patriots when he led the NFL with 23 passes defended in 2021 to earn his lone Pro Bowl selection and second-team All-Pro honors. However, he appeared in just seven games with the Chargers and failed to make much of an impact. He was limited to five games in 2022 due to a torn patellar tendon.