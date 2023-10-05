Terrell Owens: I Experienced Issues Related to Systemic Racism During 49ers Tenure

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens recently alleged that he dealt with systemic racism during his tenure with the San Francisco 49ers.

On Thursday's episode of All The Smoke, Owens specifically talked about his relationship with then-Niners head coach Steve Mariucci, who he played under from 1997-2002.

"Even when I went through, got drafted by the Niners, dealing with Coach Mariucci. There was some things. There was some tension there," Owens said when discussing his upbringing. "I didn't really think about it too much. I felt it. I saw it. But I never said anything. We talk about systemic racism. It was there, but I didn't let it deter me or distract from what I had to do on the football field."

This isn't the first time Owens has talked about his relationship with Mariucci. In a June 2020 interview with TMZ Sports, he said he experienced systemic racism under Mariucci, though he didn't go into specifics.

"I experienced it when I was in San Francisco under Coach Mariucci," Owens said. "I experienced it. Trust me, I experienced it."

Owens added: "I just want to be clear, my racism experiences were more with Mariucci and not under the current ownership with the 49ers. Jed York and I along with the current organization has been very gracious and on good terms."

The Niners selected Owens in the third round of the 1996 NFL draft. He spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Niners before stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

The 49-year-old ranks third in NFL history in receiving yards (15,934) and receiving touchdowns (153). He earned six Pro Bowl selections and five All-Pro honors during his 15-year career.