James Harden Rumors: 76ers Star Participates in Practice amid Trade Demand

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden reportedly arrived in Colorado for training camp and practiced with the team on Wednesday.

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported the news, which was expected after Harden sat out Monday's media day and Tuesday's opening day of training camp.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed the report:

"I do know that he wasn't here today," 76ers coach Nick Nurse told reporters after Tuesday's practice. "If he's here tomorrow, like we've said on everything, we will get ready to make some adjustments on everything. We'll see what happens."

Harden does not appear to be arriving at camp with the best intentions in mind. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said that Harden plans to make the Sixers "uncomfortable" with his presence in hopes of forcing a trade.

The 10-time All-Star has been angling for a trade since opting into his $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season in June. Harden's displeasure with the Sixers stems from the front office's seeming lack of enthusiasm to offer him a long-term contract ahead of his impending free agency this summer.

After taking a $14 million pay cut last July in order to help the Sixers sign PJ Tucker and Danuel House, it was readily apparent Harden was expecting the team to make him whole this summer. When it became obvious Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey was happy to allow Harden to test a tepid free-agent market, the 2018 NBA MVP took his player option and demanded a trade.

Harden has since made his willingness to go scorched-earth in hopes of forcing Morey's hand, calling him a "liar" during a promotional appearance in China this summer. The NBA fined Harden $100,000 for his comments.

This is the second time in three seasons that the Sixers have opened camp with a disgruntled star. In 2021, Ben Simmons demanded a trade and then refused to play for the team, citing his mental health. The Sixers would trade Simmons at the February 2022 deadline in a blockbuster deal for Harden.