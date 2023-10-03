11-Year-Old Youth Football Player Arrested; Accused of Shooting 2 of His Teammates

David Madison/Getty Images

An 11-year-old was charged with one count of second-degree attempted murder after allegedly shooting two of his youth football teammates on Monday, per TMZ Sports.

According to police, a post-practice argument continued to the parking lot, where the suspect struck the two teammates with a single shot with a gun he accessed in his mother's car.

The two teammates, who are both 13 years old, are expected to be fine.

One was hit in the arm, while the other suffered upper body injuries.

Apopka (FL) police chief Mike McKinley said, "Nobody wants to arrest an 11-year-old, by any means, but based on our investigation we feel those charges are warranted."

The suspect could face more charges in the future. Police are also investigating whether to charge his parents for having the gun in an accessible place.