X

    11-Year-Old Youth Football Player Arrested; Accused of Shooting 2 of His Teammates

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVOctober 3, 2023

    PALO ALTO, CA - SEPTEMBER 23: A high angle view of a football on the field at Stanford Stadium during a Pac-12 NCAA college football game between the Stanford Cardinal and the Arizona Wildcats on September 23, 2023 at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images)
    David Madison/Getty Images

    An 11-year-old was charged with one count of second-degree attempted murder after allegedly shooting two of his youth football teammates on Monday, per TMZ Sports.

    According to police, a post-practice argument continued to the parking lot, where the suspect struck the two teammates with a single shot with a gun he accessed in his mother's car.

    The two teammates, who are both 13 years old, are expected to be fine.

    One was hit in the arm, while the other suffered upper body injuries.

    Apopka (FL) police chief Mike McKinley said, "Nobody wants to arrest an 11-year-old, by any means, but based on our investigation we feel those charges are warranted."

    The suspect could face more charges in the future. Police are also investigating whether to charge his parents for having the gun in an accessible place.

    "It is a crime to allow your children to have access to your firearm in an unsecured box," chief McKinley said.

    11-Year-Old Youth Football Player Arrested; Accused of Shooting 2 of His Teammates
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon