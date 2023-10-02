X

NFL

    Saleh: Jets Will Win 'A Lot' of Games If Zach Wilson Repeats Performance vs. Chiefs

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 2, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 1: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets throws a pass during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium on October 1, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
    Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

    The New York Jets may have fallen short in Sunday night's 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but coach Robert Saleh came away encouraged by Zach Wilson's performance.

    "I thought he was really good," Saleh told reporters after the game. "Gave us a chance to win the game, brought us back. If he plays like that, we're gonna win a lot of football games."

    Wilson completed 28 of his 39 pass attempts for 245 yards and two touchdowns—by far his best performance of the 2023 season and one of the best of his career. He led the Jets to a comeback from 17 points down and had them in position to potentially go ahead in the fourth quarter but his lone big mistake of the night—a dropped snap—was ultimately the difference.

    The Chiefs got the ball back with 7:24 remaining and never relinquished possession, using the ground game and a defensive holding call on Sauce Gardner to pull off the win.

    "I haven't had a chance to talk to him yet, but I'm sure he's beating himself up over a play or two here or there, but he shouldn't," Saleh said. "There's nothing that he should be ashamed of."

    Wilson, who entered the weekend graded as the NFL's worst quarterback in nearly every category, will have a chance to build on his performance next week against a shaky Denver Broncos defense.

    Embattled Chicago Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields put together the best passing game of his career Sunday against Denver, a week after the Broncos allowed the Miami Dolphins to put up 70 points.

    If the Broncos' recent performance is any indication, Wilson should have no trouble building on his encouraging Week 4 and potentially start to turn a corner. That said, we had 25 games of tape showing Wilson is not a quality NFL quarterback coming into this weekend. One decent game isn't going to suddenly turn around opinions.