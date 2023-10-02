NFL Rumors: Steelers' Kenny Pickett Has Bone Bruise After Knee Injury vs. Texans

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett avoided an ACL injury based on the initial testing, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Garafolo added he may be limited to a "brief absence."

Garafolo and Ian Rapoport then reported the injury was a bone bruise, which means the "door is open" for him to potentially play in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. However, Pittsburgh has a bye the following week and could choose to rest him for multiple weeks.

Pickett suffered the knee injury during the second half of Pittsburgh's Week 4 game against the Houston Texans. He was ruled out for the remainder of the contest and replaced by former Chicago Bears signal-caller Mitch Trubisky.

While Trubisky is a veteran with plenty of NFL experience, there was optimism surrounding Pickett entering the season.

The 2022 first-round pick flashed his potential at times even while struggling overall as a rookie with seven touchdown passes to nine interceptions. Then he impressed during preseason going into his second year, which seemed to suggest he could turn a corner.

Yet he has been inconsistent at the start of his second season while completing 60.6 percent of his passes for 803 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions in four games.