Bills' Tre'Davious White out with Non-Contact Achilles Injury After Being Carted Off

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Plenty of things went right for the Buffalo Bills during Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, but there was some unfortunate news for the AFC East team.

Cornerback Tre'Davious White was carted to the locker room to be evaluated for a non-contact injury and was ruled out with an Achilles injury. It happened on a play where he was attempting to defend wide receiver Tyreek Hill downfield.

"Based on his reaction this doesn't look good," Albert Breer of The MMQB wrote. "Whole team is gathered around him."

Losing White would be a significant blow for the Bills, as he has been a key defender for the team since they selected him with a first-round pick in 2017. He was a back-to-back Pro Bowler in 2019 and 2020 and was a First Team All-Pro selection in 2019.

Yet durability has been something of a concern of late.

He suffered a torn ACL late in the 2021 campaign after appearing in 11 games and was then limited to six games in 2022. Whether he would stay healthy or not was one of the biggest question marks for Buffalo's secondary, so any long-term setback would be all the more worrisome.

While Buffalo doesn't have many players who can impact the game in the same way White does, it at least has a veteran option to turn toward if the starter is sidelined.

Look for Dane Jackson to see even more time in the cornerback rotation without White.