Report: Saints 'Optimistic' Derek Carr to Play vs. Bucs Despite Shoulder Injury

Report: Saints 'Optimistic' Derek Carr to Play vs. Bucs Despite Shoulder InjuryOctober 1, 2023
Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images
The New Orleans Saints are "optimistic" quarterback Derek Carr will play Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite nursing an AC sprain in his right shoulder, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"The coaches will need to know he can protect himself," Rapoport wrote. "But there is a chance."
