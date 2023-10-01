Report: Saints 'Optimistic' Derek Carr to Play vs. Bucs Despite Shoulder Injury

Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints are "optimistic" quarterback Derek Carr will play Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite nursing an AC sprain in his right shoulder, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"The coaches will need to know he can protect himself," Rapoport wrote. "But there is a chance."

