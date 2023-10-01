X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Report: Saints 'Optimistic' Derek Carr to Play vs. Bucs Despite Shoulder Injury

    Erin WalshOctober 1, 2023

    GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 24: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 29, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)
    Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

    The New Orleans Saints are "optimistic" quarterback Derek Carr will play Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite nursing an AC sprain in his right shoulder, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

    "The coaches will need to know he can protect himself," Rapoport wrote. "But there is a chance."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.