MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Updated Standings, Wild Card After Marlins Clinch, Cubs Out

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Miami Marlins are officially playoff bound.

The team held it's own destiny going into Saturday and needed a victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates to clinch a spot in the postseason. With a 2-2 score entering the sixth inning, the Marlins needed a push.

They got it.

The Marlins tacked on five runs in the final four innings to cruise to a 7-3 victory over the Pirates. This marks the Marlins second playoff appearance since 2020 and the fourth in franchise history. This is only the third time the team has made the playoffs in a 162-game season, with the previous two appearances ending in World Series titles.

As a consequence, the Chicago Cubs were eliminated from playoff contention. This ended an otherwise great season from the franchise that saw them exceed expectations and hang in the postseason race to the bitter end.

Current Playoff Picture

American League

No. 1 seed Baltimore Orioles (100-60), first-round bye

No. 2 seed Texas Rangers (89-71), first-round bye

No. 3 seed Minnesota Twins (86-74) vs. No. 6 seed Houston Astros (88-72)

No. 4 seed Tampa Bay Rays (98-63) vs. No. 5 seed Toronto Blue Jays (89-72)

National League

No. 1 seed Atlanta Braves (103-57), first-round bye

No. 2 seed Los Angeles Dodger (99-61), first-round bye

No. 3 seed Milwaukee Brewers (91-69 vs. No. 6 seed Miami Marlins (84-76)

No. 4 seed Philadelphia Phillies (89-71) vs. No. 5 seed Arizona Diamondbacks (84-76)

Full Standings

AL East

1. Baltimore Orioles**: 100-60

2. Tampa Bay Rays*: 98-63; 2.5 GB

3. Toronto Blue Jays: 89-72; 11.5 GB

4. New York Yankees: 81-79; 18.0 GB

5. Boston Red Sox: 77-83; 23.0 GB

AL Central

1. Minnesota Twins**: 86-74

2. Detroit Tigers: 77-84; 9.5 GB

3. Cleveland Guardians: 76-85; 10.5 GB

4. Chicago White Sox: 61-100; 25.5 GB

5. Kansas City Royals: 55-105; 31.0 GB

AL West

1. Texas Rangers: 89-71

2. Houston Astros: 88-72; 1.0 GB

3. Seattle Mariners: 87-73; 2.0 GB

4. Los Angeles Angels: 72-88; 17.0 GB

5. Oakland Athletics: 49-111; 40.0 GB

AL Wild Card

1. Tampa Bay Rays *

2. Toronto Blue Jays (0.5 games up)

3. Houston Astros

4. Seattle Mariners 1.0 GB

NL East

1. Atlanta Braves**: 103-57

2. Philadelphia Phillies*: 89-71; 14.0 GB

3. Miami Marlins*: 84-76; 19.0 GB

4. New York Mets: 73-86; 29.5 GB

5. Washington Nationals: 70-90; 33.0 GB

NL Central

1. Milwaukee Brewers*: 91-69

2. Chicago Cubs: 82-78; 9.0 GB

3. Cincinnati Reds: 82-78; 9.0 GB

4. Pittsburgh Pirates: 75-86; 16.5 GB

5. St. Louis Cardinals: 69-91; 22.0 GB

NL West

1. Los Angeles Dodgers**: 99-61

2. Arizona Diamondbacks: 84-76; 15.0 GB

3. San Diego Padres: 81-80; 18.5 GB

4. San Francisco Giants: 78-82; 21.0 GB

5. Colorado Rockies: 58-102; 41.0 GB

NL Wild Card

1. Philadelphia Phillies *

2. Arizona Diamondbacks (0.5 games up)

3. Miami Marlins*

4. Cincinnati Reds: 1.5 GB

*Indicates playoff berth clinched

**Indicates division clinched

Full Standings at MLB.com

The Marlins weren't the only team with a chance to clinch Saturday. The Arizona Diamondbacks, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays all still have a chance to clinch positions based on tonight's results while the Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds are fighting to remain in the hunt.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.