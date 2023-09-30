Chandler Jones Released by Raiders After Arrest in Las Vegas; Was on NFI List

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders have released veteran defensive end Chandler Jones, who was on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network shared news of the move after ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported Jones' release.

This comes two days after Jones was arrested for allegedly violating a domestic violence protection order. The Raiders issued a statement Friday saying they "are hopeful that Chandler Jones receives the care that he needs."

Jones has yet to appear in a game this season.

Las Vegas placed him on the NFI list on Sept. 20 due to an undisclosed personal matter. That followed a series of posts on social media from the four-time Pro Bowler, who claimed he wasn't being allowed inside the team's facilities.

Jones continued to reference his ongoing impasse with the team, including in a 25-minute video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, that was subsequently deleted.

On Monday, the 33-year-old said he had been transported the previous week "against my will" by the Las Vegas Fire Department to a nearby hospital and then to a behavioral health facility. LVFD officials were unable to confirm or deny the claim, citing personal privacy laws.

Then came Thursday's arrest, the circumstances of which remain unclear.