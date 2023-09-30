Report: Patriots' Mac Jones Not Fined for Allegedly Hitting Sauce Gardner in Groin

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones didn't receive a fine from the NFL for allegedly hitting New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner in the groin, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero noted the league didn't find enough evidence to warrant a fine.

That may not be welcome news for Gardner, who shared a video of he thought showed Jones targeting his groin:

Immediately after his team's 15-10 loss to the Patriots, Gardner told reporters Jones hit him in his "private parts," hence his reaction toward Jones in the moment.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio first reported Monday the NFL was examining the matter.

Jones didn't offer a full-throated denial.

"Sauce is one of the best corners in the NFL," he said on WEEI's Jones & Mego (via Conor Ryan of Boston.com). "I have a lot of respect for him. On that play, nothing was intentional. I just got up and went back to the huddle and that's it."

Whether it was an intentional act or not, the incident fit into a narrative that has already formed around the 2021 first-round pick.