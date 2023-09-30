Best Last-Minute Bets for College Football Week 5 Odds

Best Last-Minute Bets for College Football Week 5 OddsSeptember 30, 2023
Life in the Pac-12 will not get any easier for Deion Sanders and Colorado Buffaloes in Week 5.
Colorado welcomes reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans to Folsom Field on Saturday in what is expected to be the highest-scoring game of the weekend.
USC scored at least 42 points in each of its four games, and it is expected to light up the Colorado defense, just like the Oregon Ducks did in Week 4.
Colorado's offense should have an easier time finding the end zone against USC than in its blowout defeat to Oregon.
USC's defense conceded multiple touchdowns in three of its four games. That has to be a promising sign for the Buffaloes in their attempt to keep up with the Trojans.
A much smaller amount of points is expected in Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday, but the over is still in play between the Michigan Wolverines and Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Nebraska displayed some improvements over the last few weeks and Michigan looked like a well-oiled offensive machine in the first four weeks.
No. 8 USC at Colorado (Over 72.5)
Saturday, Noon ET, Fox
USC comes into Boulder averaging 569.3 total yards per game.
The Trojans get to face a Colorado defense that conceded 42 points to Oregon and is averaging 475.8 yards allowed per contest.
Williams and Co. should feast on the Buffaloes defense. A fifth straight 40-point performance is the minimum expectation for Lincoln Riley's team.
The main difference between Colorado's matchups between Oregon and USC is that it should put up a decent amount of points.
USC's defense gives up 364.5 total yards per game and it conceded 28 points last week against the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Colorado is capable of breaking a few big plays that set up easy touchdowns. That may be more difficult without Travis Hunter, but Shedeur Sanders still has a handful of impressive players to work with on offense.
The Buffaloes probably do not have enough firepower to keep with USC in shootout, but their offense can at least build up some confidence as the Pac-12 schedule gets easier after Week 5.
No. 2 Michigan at Nebraska (Over 39.5)
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Fox
Michigan quietly went about its business in the first four weeks.
The Wolverines eclipsed the 30-point mark in each of their victories and held all of their opponents to single digits.
If the Michigan-Nebraska game follows the trend of the Wolverines' games, only a few extra points are needed for the over to hit.
Michigan should score close to 30 points again behind J.J. McCarthy and Blake Corum in its first true road game of the season.
Nebraska's offense is the key to the over. The Huskers come in with some offensive confidence after scoring nine touchdowns in the last two weeks against Group of Five foes.
The quarterback switch to Heinrich Haarberg brought some life to the Huskers offense. Haarberg is currently Nebraska's leading passer and rusher.
Nebraska needs Haarberg to be effective in both aspects of the offense to at least challenge the Wolverines for a half.
It may seem like a struggle to get 40 points out of this game, but the path is there if the Huskers' offense functions as it has in the last two weeks.
South Alabama at James Madison (-2.5)
Saturday, Noon ET, ESPNU
The best Group of Five game in Week 5 comes from the Sun Belt.
The James Madison Dukes enter Saturday off a three-game road winning streak in which they beat the Virginia Cavaliers, Troy Trojans and Utah State Aggies.
JMU is one of the most battle-tested teams in the country because of that road schedule, and it must relish the fact that it will play at home for the first time since September 2 against the South Alabama Jaguars.
South Alabama caught some headlines for its road win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Week 3, but it followed that up with a loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas in Week 4.
South Alabama entered the season as one of the few potential favorites to win the Sun Belt, but it has been too inconsistent to trust on the road at JMU.
The Jaguars struggled in their road opener against the Tulane Green Wave and did not impress off a big win in Week 4.
James Madison has been a model of consistency so far, and that makes it much easier to trust in this Sun Belt showdown.
