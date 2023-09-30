Best Last-Minute Bets for College Football Week 5 Odds

2 of 3

Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Fox

Michigan quietly went about its business in the first four weeks.

The Wolverines eclipsed the 30-point mark in each of their victories and held all of their opponents to single digits.

If the Michigan-Nebraska game follows the trend of the Wolverines' games, only a few extra points are needed for the over to hit.

Michigan should score close to 30 points again behind J.J. McCarthy and Blake Corum in its first true road game of the season.

Nebraska's offense is the key to the over. The Huskers come in with some offensive confidence after scoring nine touchdowns in the last two weeks against Group of Five foes.

The quarterback switch to Heinrich Haarberg brought some life to the Huskers offense. Haarberg is currently Nebraska's leading passer and rusher.

Nebraska needs Haarberg to be effective in both aspects of the offense to at least challenge the Wolverines for a half.