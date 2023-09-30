Canelo Avaraez, Jermell Charlo Both Make Weight Ahead of Title Fight

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Things look good to go ahead of Saturday night's matchup between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo in Las Vegas with both fighters making weight Friday at 167.9 pounds, according to ESPN's Mike Coppinger.

Alvarez and Charlo are set to battle over the former's four 168-pound titles. It'll be Alvarez's third time defending his undisputed super middleweight championship. Meanwhile, it'll be Charlo's first time ever competing at over 154 pounds.

Alvarez doesn't believe the weight will give him too much of an advantage given his opponent's stature.

"I think he can handle the weight, too, because he's taller," said Alvarez, who is 5-foot-8 while Charlo is 6-foot. "He's strong. ... I think [the extra weight] is going to be good for him. ... Maybe he struggled to make 154."

Charlo, 33, has been dominant at junior middleweight throughout his career and is the undisputed champ in the division. He moved up 14 pounds to take on the biggest match of his career.

The only loss of his career came back in 2018 against Tony Harrison. The fight cost him his light middleweight title which he won two years prior.

Charlo eventually got his revenge against Harrison a year later, knocking him out in the 11th round to regain the title.

As for Alvarez, he's fresh off his fourth title defense, beating John Ryder back in May via unanimous decision. He's also retained his belts against Gennady Golovkin, Caleb Plant and Billy Joe Saunders.

Now, he'll be taking on Charlo, who is replacing his brother Jermall, originally selected to face Alavarez but who hasn't competed since June 2021 because of a personal issue.

Alvarez doesn't really have a preference for which Charlo brother he meets in the ring.