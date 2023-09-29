X

NFL

    TMZ: Raiders' Chandler Jones Arrested; Reportedly Violated Protective Order

    Adam WellsSeptember 29, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 04: Defensive end Chandler Jones #55 of the Las Vegas Raiders walks off the field after the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)
    Chris Unger/Getty Images

    The ongoing saga of Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones took another turn on Thursday.

    Per TMZ Sports, Jones was arrested and booked into Clark County Detention Center around 12 a.m. local time.

    Exact details of Jones' arrest are unknown at this time, but sources told TMZ that he allegedly violated a protective order.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.