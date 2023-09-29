TMZ: Raiders' Chandler Jones Arrested; Reportedly Violated Protective Order

TMZ: Raiders' Chandler Jones Arrested; Reportedly Violated Protective OrderSeptember 29, 2023
Chris Unger/Getty Images
The ongoing saga of Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones took another turn on Thursday.
Per TMZ Sports, Jones was arrested and booked into Clark County Detention Center around 12 a.m. local time.
Exact details of Jones' arrest are unknown at this time, but sources told TMZ that he allegedly violated a protective order.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.