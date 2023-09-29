Arterio Morris Dismissed from Kansas Basketball Program After Arrest on Rape Charge

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The University of Kansas dismissed guard Arterio Morris from its basketball program Friday after he was arrested on a rape charge.

According to Shreyas Laddha of the Kansas City Star, Morris was arrested Friday in Douglas County, Texas. He was charged with one count of rape and had his bond set at $75,000.

Kansas head basketball coach Bill Self announced Morris' dismissal in a statement, saying:

"When we learned of allegations regarding Arterio Morris, he was suspended from the Kansas men's basketball program. We are now aware he has been arrested and charged, and he was dismissed from the program. As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further at this time."

Kansas announced Morris' suspension in mid-September amid an investigation by University of Kansas police into an allegation that he sexually assaulted a woman at an on-campus dorm last month.

Per ESPN's Myron Medcalf, Morris agreed to a plea deal in a separate case earlier this month. Morris was arrested last year after an ex-girlfriend said he assaulted her, and he was charged with misdemeanor assault.

By agreeing to a plea deal, Medcalf avoided having to go to trial in October.

Morris spent his freshman season in 2022-23 with the Texas Longhorns, averaging 4.6 points and 1.4 rebounds in 11.7 minutes per game while shooting 41.1 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Born in Memphis, Tennessee, and raised in Dallas during his teenage years, Morris was a 5-star recruit coming out of high school, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He was ranked as the No. 1 point guard and No. 16 overall player in his recruiting class.

Morris was part of a strong transfer group for the Jayhawks, who also landed former Michigan star center Hunter Dickinson on the heels of him averaging 18.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game last season.