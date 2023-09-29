X

NBA

    Former Spurs SG Josh Primo Suspended 4 Games for Allegedly Exposing Himself to Women

    Erin WalshSeptember 29, 2023

    Former San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Primo is being suspended four games by the NBA for "conduct detrimental" after he allegedly exposed himself to women, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Primo remains a free agent after being released by the Spurs last year.

