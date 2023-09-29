Former Spurs SG Josh Primo Suspended 4 Games for Allegedly Exposing Himself to Women

Former Spurs SG Josh Primo Suspended 4 Games for Allegedly Exposing Himself to WomenSeptember 29, 2023
Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images
Former San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Primo is being suspended four games by the NBA for "conduct detrimental" after he allegedly exposed himself to women, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Primo remains a free agent after being released by the Spurs last year.
