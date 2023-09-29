Report: MLB Investigating Hector Neris' Alleged Anti-Gay Slur Toward Julio Rodríguez

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Major League Baseball is investigating allegations that Houston Astros relief pitcher Hector Neris called Julio Rodríguez an anti-gay slur during a benches-clearing stand-off on Wednesday, per The Athletic's Chandler Rome and Ken Rosenthal.

Neris charged toward Rodríguez and yelled in his direction after striking him out in the sixth inning of Houston's 8-3 win. That caused the benches to clear, and after the game Neris apologized for his actions.

"My intent in going towards Julio was to get his attention as part of the friendly ongoing banter that we have had over the years," he said. "I recognize that last night I should not have gone towards him like I did. I did not mean to disrespect him, his family or the Mariners. I do understand how my actions could be interpreted that way."

Eugenio Suárez told reporters that he heard Neris call Rodríguez an anti-gay slur in Spanish.

"From the beginning, I thought it was a joke, because before today they (had) a really good relationship," he said. "And then he started talking bad words in Spanish. He started doing something that is not good for people who speak Spanish and understand. I was in the on-deck circle and I heard that. That pissed me off."

Neris denied the allegations.

"That did not happen and any suggestion to the contrary is wrong," he said in a statement. "My mother raised me to love and respect people for who they are and that is how I live my life."

"It's like if he hit me 'I got you.' Today I say 'I got you,'" he added. "We have had a friendly competition when one beats the other on the field, something that is customary in the Dominican Republic and especially among friends."

A Mariners spokesperson told reporters that Rodríguez was "shocked" by the incident.