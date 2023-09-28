Mel Tucker Preparing to File Wrongful Termination Lawsuit Against MSU After Firing

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Former Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker is planning to file a wrongful termination lawsuit against the university, according to ESPN's Dan Murphy and Pete Thamel.

Tucker was fired for cause Wednesday after he was suspended for two weeks without pay following USA Today's Kenny Jacoby's report that he was the subject of a sexual harassment investigation by the university.

Tucker had more than eight years and $79 million remaining on his contract, which he will not receive if fired for cause.

Tucker was accused of sexual harassment by Brenda Tracy, a rape survivor and activist against sexual violence.

Tracy filed a complaint with Michigan State in December that said Tucker made sexual comments and masturbated without her consent during a phone call while Tracy was working as a vendor for the university, Jacoby reported.

Tucker described the incident to an investigator as consensual "phone sex," per Jacoby. Michigan State later told Tucker in a termination letter that this conversation broke university rules even if consensual, calling the incident "unprofessional and unethical."

Tucker argued in a public response that Michigan State had announced its intent to fire him with cause after he requested medical leave "for a serious health condition."

"I don't believe MSU plans to fire me because I admitted to an entirely consensual, private relationship with another adult who gave one presentation at MSU, at my behest, over two years ago," Tucker wrote. "A cursory reading of the facts and timeline should cause any fair-minded person to conclude that other motives are at play."

Tucker added in his response letter that he would "look forward to one day obtaining discovery against MSU, including the trustees and the athletic department, to see what they really knew and said about this matter, as well as their motives in handling the entire investigative process."

In his attorney's letter to the general counsel for Michigan State, Tucker requested that the school retain "all phone records, computer records and physical files generated by athletic department employees, the general counsel's office, the university and all members of Michigan State's board of trustees among others" for use in pending litigation, Murphy and Thamel reported.