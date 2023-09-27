Video: 76ers' James Harden Parties with 'Daryl Morey Is a Liar' Sign amid Trade Buzz

Tim Nwachukwu

It doesn't look like James Harden is backing down.

The Philadelphia 76ers guard turned heads this offseason when he said president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is a "liar." Harden also said he wouldn't play for a team that features Morey.

And he just doubled down by partying with a sign that said "Daryl Morey Is a Liar."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported in August that Philadelphia was no longer looking into trading Harden in a move that seemed to be "setting up an uncomfortable situation with the unhappy star."

Wojnarowski noted Harden was not pleased with Morey because there was no long-term, max contract offer waiting for him this offseason.

The comments calling Morey a liar came after Wojnarowski's report, and there doesn't seem to be an end to the ugliness coming in the immediate future. Harden partying with that sign is certainly another move that could make things uncomfortable with the 76ers, which is notable since he posted cryptically on Instagram in July.

"Been comfortable for so long," Harden wrote on his Instagram story. "It's time to get uncomfortable."

In theory, the 76ers are championship contenders in the Eastern Conference. They have the league's reigning MVP in Joel Embiid, a solid group of secondary playmakers led by Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris, and a future Hall of Famer at point guard in Harden.

However, competing for a championship would require the 34-year-old Harden to buy into the direction of the team and give maximum effort on the court. It remains to be seen how he handles the start of the season if he is still in Philadelphia, but it's fairly clear he still isn't a fan of Morey's.