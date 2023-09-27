Mikey Williams Away from Memphis MCBB amid Multiple Charges From April Shooting

AP Photo/Gregory Payan

Memphis Tigers freshman guard Mikey Williams will remain away from the team amid the ongoing legal process regarding his April arrest, the university announced Wednesday.

Per ESPN's Jeff Borzello, Williams is enrolled in online classes at the school and is listed on the team's roster. He will not have access to team activities or facilities "until his pending legal process is complete," the school said, adding, "The process to assess and determine his status with the team will be initiated at that time."

A 4-star recruit and the No. 10 combo guard in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite rankings, Williams was arrested on multiple felony charges stemming from a shooting at his home in San Diego. Borzello noted that he "faces five charges of assault with a weapon and one count of firing into an occupied vehicle."

Police said Williams allegedly fired a gun at a carful of people who left his home. He pleaded not guilty to the charges at a hearing in April, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 10 after being postponed three times.

Williams was forced to miss the Tigers' summer trip to the Dominican Republic, and he wasn't in attendance at the team's first official practice this week. Borzello noted that he's a popular player who "garnered national attention for his dunking exploits and YouTube mixtapes" and had millions of followers on social media before deleting his accounts.