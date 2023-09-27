Fantasy Alert: Packers 'Optimistic' Aaron Jones, Christian Watson Play vs. Lions

Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers reportedly could have two of their top offensive playmakers back in the lineup for their Thursday Night Football game against the Detroit Lions.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the team is "optimistic" that running back Aaron Jones and wide receiver Christian Watson will be able to return from their hamstring injuries that kept them out of Sunday's win against the New Orleans Saints.

"Both players worked out extensively on the field prior to Sunday's game against the Saints in Green Bay, and it felt for a while like Watson might go," Graziano noted. "But the Packers elected to give their stars' respective hamstrings an extra four days to rest (and won the game anyway)."

Jones reached the end zone twice in Green Bay's season-opening win over the Chicago Bears, catching a touchdown pass from Jordan Love and rushing for another. However, he suffered his injury in that game and hasn't played since.

Watson has yet to play this season after injuring his hamstring on Aug. 31, but he will surely provide a spark to Green Bay's offense. Graziano noted that head coach Matt LaFleur called the second-year wideout's return "massive" because "he's their fastest player, and he joins Jones as the team's two 'home-run hitters' on offense."

As a rookie, Watson averaged 14.9 yards per catch. His presence will add a new dimension for Love, who's struggled to connect on deep passes this year. Per ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Love is tied for 15th in yards gained per pass attempt at 6.8 despite leading the league with 10.1 air yards per attempt.