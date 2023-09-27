Titans RB Hassan Haskins Has Aggravated Assault Charge from July Arrest Dismissed

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins had an aggravated assault by strangulation charge against him dropped last Wednesday, according to Craig Shoup of The Tennessean.

The 23-year-old was charged in June after a domestic incident that involved his girlfriend at the time. She was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a deadly weapon and felony vandalism following the dispute.

ESPN's Turron Davenport reported in June that Haskins and his girlfriend at the time had two separate and physical altercations.

In the first, Haskins allegedly "strangled his girlfriend, Makiah Green, on June 22 during a disagreement that stemmed from when he saw that she 'liked' another man's Instagram photo."

The two allegedly argued, Green threw Haskins' shoes on the floor and when he told her to stop and she didn't, he allegedly pushed her to the ground and then onto a bed and strangled her with both hands. The pair also reportedly slapped one another during the fight.

In a second alleged incident, Haskins left Green behind at a restaurant and when she took an Uber back to their house threw a glass at him and locked herself in a room. After he allegedly kicked the door down, she reportedly tore a necklace off his neck, he shattered her phone, she shattered his phone after seeing pictures of naked women in his Snapchat notifications and attacked him.

Haskins was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 28 with an upper body injury, and was put on the Commissioner Exempt List a day later. He has since been removed from the Exempt List but remains on IR.