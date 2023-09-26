Oklahoma State Football's Trey Rucker Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Oklahoma State safety Trey Rucker was arrested on suspicion of driving impaired, per Marcus Trevino of the Stillwater News Press.

Trevino cited a Stillwater police report, which said Rucker failed a field sobriety test and was not willing to breathe into a portable test unless he spoke to his lawyer. As a result, he was arrested and taken to Stillwater City Jail.

A police officer on the scene said he noticed the smell of an alcoholic beverage.

"His eyes were glassy, and his speech was low and slow," the officer wrote in the report. "He said he was fine. He said he was on his way home from watching film at the OSU Cowboys Stadium. ... He seemed to have no comprehension of what had happened the past several minutes."

Rucker responded to a tweet about the arrest and said, "Stop posting lies. Do your homework."

This is not the first time Rucker has been arrested.

According to Trevino, he was also arrested in June 2021 and pleaded guilty to assaulting an officer, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a suspended license and resisting an officer.

He received deferred sentences.

Trevino noted a second DUI in the state of Oklahoma can include penalties of 1-5 years in jail, a $2,500 fine and a six-month license suspension.

Rucker was a member of the 2019 recruiting class and started his collegiate career at Wake Forest. He transferred to Oklahoma State ahead of the 2021 campaign.