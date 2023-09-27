NFL Odds Week 4: Top Longshots to Bet Against the Spread

1 of 3

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Divisional games are often close, and this one should be no different. The Buffalo Bills have looked quite good over the last two weeks, and they do have home-field advantage against the Miami Dolphins.



However, Miami's offense is surging, as evidenced by Sunday's 70-point outing against the Denver Broncos.



Buffalo's defense, which ranks second in yards and points allowed, will provide a much stiffer test than Denver did. However, it's hard to believe that Miami won't find ways to break a few big plays after averaging 43.3 points over the first three weeks.



There's a chance that wideout Jaylen Waddle (concussion) will be back for Week 4 too.



"Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle is still in concussion protocol but HC Mike McDaniel said they are 'very optimistic' on how he's feeling and progressing to exit the protocol," NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.



Miami simply has too many offensive playmakers for Buffalo to stop all of them. The Bills went 2-1 against the Dolphins last season (including playoffs), but their two victories each came by three points.

