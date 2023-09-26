Oregon's Lanning Defends Deion Sanders After Skip Bayless' Racially Charged Comment

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning has responded to criticism from Fox Sports 1 commentator Skip Bayless, who insinuated that his pregame speech prior to Saturday's matchup against Colorado had racial undertones.

"I've tried to tell you guys for two weeks there is a deep-rooted, venomous vengeance that is starting to manifest itself against [Colorado head coach] Deion [Sanders] among white coaches," Bayless said Monday, per Sports Illustrated's Mike McDaniel.

"I don't know Skip at all. I've never had a conversation with him," Lanning told reporters. "I've watched him enough to know how often he gets it wrong, so that sounds about right. But, ultimately, here's what I say. We're playing to win the game. You saw a 15-second clip from a window outside the house of what happens in a locker room.

"I know our locker room. I'm in the house 100 percent of the time. I know how our players felt going into that game—and I know what it takes to motivate our players."

