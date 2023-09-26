Oregon's Lanning Defends Deion Sanders After Skip Bayless' Racially Charged Comment

Oregon's Lanning Defends Deion Sanders After Skip Bayless' Racially Charged CommentSeptember 26, 2023
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning has responded to criticism from Fox Sports 1 commentator Skip Bayless, who insinuated that his pregame speech prior to Saturday's matchup against Colorado had racial undertones.
"I've tried to tell you guys for two weeks there is a deep-rooted, venomous vengeance that is starting to manifest itself against [Colorado head coach] Deion [Sanders] among white coaches," Bayless said Monday, per Sports Illustrated's Mike McDaniel.
"I don't know Skip at all. I've never had a conversation with him," Lanning told reporters. "I've watched him enough to know how often he gets it wrong, so that sounds about right. But, ultimately, here's what I say. We're playing to win the game. You saw a 15-second clip from a window outside the house of what happens in a locker room.
"I know our locker room. I'm in the house 100 percent of the time. I know how our players felt going into that game—and I know what it takes to motivate our players."
