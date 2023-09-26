Ben Roethlisberger, Jerome Bettis Accuse Patriots of Cheating vs. Steelers in 2004

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

The New England Patriots have faced accusations of cheating in the past, and a new allegation was revealed this week.

While having a conversation on an episode of the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast, Pittsburgh Steelers legends Ben Roethlisberger and Jerome Bettis said they believe the Patriots cheated in the 2004 AFC Championship game that preceded their victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX.

"Hey, to be fair, the Patriots cheated," Roethlisberger said around the 1:17:45 mark.

Bettis replied: "For sure, they did. It's not even a question in my mind."

Bettis explained that the Patriots were stealing the Steelers' signs, which helped them get a stop on a promising drive at a pivotal point in the game. New England went on to earn a 41-27 victory at Heinz Field.

"They stopped us on fourth down. That's a critical play in the game," Bettis said. "They had our signs and they called a timeout to get them ready for that play because they knew it was coming. No questions in my mind. I remember vividly because I thought, 'Why is this big dude going to the sideline?'"