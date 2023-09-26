Patriots' Mac Jones to Avoid NFL Suspension for Allegedly Hitting Jets' Sauce Gardner

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones likely won't be suspended for allegedly hitting New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner in the groin during a skirmish in Sunday's game.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Jones isn't expected to face a suspension from the NFL for the alleged incident but he could still be fined.

The play occurred in the fourth quarter of the Patriots' 15-10 win in Week 3. Jones was attempting to gain yards on a quarterback sneak when he ran into a scrum and got tossed to the ground by a Jets player.

When Jones got up, he brushed against Gardner when the Jets star defensive back shoved him to the ground. Asked about the situation after the game, Gardner said Jones hit him in the "private parts" after the play was over.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on Monday that the NFL was investigating Gardner's claim.

Jones denied intentionally hitting Gardner during an appearance on WEEI's Jones and Mego, per Mike Kadlick of Audacy.com:

"Sauce is one of the best corners in the NFL. I have a lot of respect for him. On that play, nothing was intentional. I just got up and went back to the huddle, and that's it."

