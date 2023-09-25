Former UFC Star Nate Diaz's Battery Charge from Street Fight in April Dismissed

AP Photo/Gregory Payan

New Orleans prosecutors have dropped a criminal case against former UFC star Nate Diaz, stemming from his involvement in an altercation on Bourbon Street from earlier this year, a spokesperson for the Orleans Parish District Attorney's office confirmed to TMZ Sports on Monday.

The 38-year-old was facing a second-degree battery charge after he turned himself into the New Orleans Police Department in April. Video had surfaced on social media of the alleged altercation in which Diaz appeared to choke social media influencer and boxer Rodney Peterson unconscious.

Per ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Diaz's representative Zach Rosenfield released a statement saying Diaz was simply defending himself.

"Since Rodney Peterson sought out to fight Nate on Bourbon Street, we have maintained Nate's actions were 100 percent in self-defense," Rosenfield stated. "It was clear on the video, clear in pictures and clear from the multiple other videos Rodney posted before and after.

"Nate has a right to defend himself against those who want to make a name for themselves and did so. We appreciate the Orleans Parish District Attorney taking the time to review all aspects of this case and their decision to not proceed with it."

Diaz parted ways with the UFC after his contract came to an end in 2022, but he remains one of the most popular combat sports stars. The Stockton, California, native most recently made his professional boxing debut in August against Jake Paul, losing via unanimous decision.