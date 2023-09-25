X

    Saints' Derek Carr Week-to-Week With Shoulder Injury; Status for Buccaneers Game TBD

    Jack MurraySeptember 25, 2023

    GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 24: Derek Carr #4 of the New Orleans Saints attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 24, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
    Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

    New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr is expected to be "week-to-week" with a shoulder injury.

    Head coach Dennis Allen said Carr sprained his AC joint. He added it's too early to determine whether he'll play in the Saints' Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Saints' HC Dennis Allen said Derek Carr will be week to week due to his sprained AC joint and he is not ready to rule him out for Sunday's game vs Tampa. <a href="https://t.co/DroHGl8X9n">pic.twitter.com/DroHGl8X9n</a>

    "We'll evaluate him as he goes throughout the week this week," Allen said. "I think we dodged a bullet there in terms of anything of real significance. I think we are kind of saying 'week-to-week,' but he felt better today than he did yesterday, so we're not making any decisions today, we're not ruling anything out. We'll see where he's at as the week goes on."

