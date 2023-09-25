Saints' Derek Carr Week-to-Week With Shoulder Injury; Status for Buccaneers Game TBD

Saints' Derek Carr Week-to-Week With Shoulder Injury; Status for Buccaneers Game TBDSeptember 25, 2023
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr is expected to be "week-to-week" with a shoulder injury.
Head coach Dennis Allen said Carr sprained his AC joint. He added it's too early to determine whether he'll play in the Saints' Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"We'll evaluate him as he goes throughout the week this week," Allen said. "I think we dodged a bullet there in terms of anything of real significance. I think we are kind of saying 'week-to-week,' but he felt better today than he did yesterday, so we're not making any decisions today, we're not ruling anything out. We'll see where he's at as the week goes on."
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.