Report: Chargers' J.C. Jackson Facing Arrest Warrant After Failing to Appear in Court

Report: Chargers' J.C. Jackson Facing Arrest Warrant After Failing to Appear in CourtSeptember 25, 2023
Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson is reportedly facing a legal issue in his former home.
Jackson, who spent the first four years of his career with the New England Patriots, has a warrant out in Massachusetts for his arrest after he failed to appear for a probation violation hearing in Attleboro District Court on Friday, per Chris Mason of MassLive.
