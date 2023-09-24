Chargers' Mike Williams to Get MRI After Being Carted off with Leg Injury vs. Vikings

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

The Los Angeles Chargers suffered a scare in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

As Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer noted, wide receiver Mike Williams was carted off the field with a knee injury. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Williams was carted to the team bus after the game, and noted that the wideout's leg was in a brace. Pelissero also reported Williams would have an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

Williams was in the midst of a stellar game prior to his injury, racking up seven catches for 121 yards and a touchdown. It was his first time reaching the end zone this season, and he caught the 49-yard touchdown on a pass from fellow receiver Keenan Allen.

Losing Williams for the rest of the game would be a tough blow for a Chargers team that is still seeking its first win this season. The 28-year-old entered the game ranked second on the team with 12 catches and 128 receiving yards.

Los Angeles star quarterback Justin Herbert will likely continue to rely on Allen in the passing attack, as the five-time Pro Bowler is in the midst of a monster game. Thanks to his touchdown pass to Williams, Allen is now the second player in NFL history to record at least 10 receptions, 100 receiving yards while also recording a 40-yard TD pass in the same game, joining Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.

Williams' absence will also mean more action for receiver Joshua Palmer, who made up for a lost fumble earlier in the game by catching a touchdown in the fourth quarter to give the Chargers a four-point lead.