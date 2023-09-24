Dolphins RB De'Von Achane's Fantasy Outlook After Scoring Multiple TDs vs. Broncos

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Nobody is having a better Sunday than the fantasy managers who bought low on Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane.

With a little less than five minutes left in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos, Achane has already run for 68 yards and a touchdown. He also has one catch for four yards and a score.

The rookie is rostered in just 37 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues, so he figures to be the hottest pickup on the waiver wire coming out of Week 3.

The Broncos are coming off a loss to the Washington Commanders in which they allowed 33 points and 388 yards, so this could be a case of Miami feasting against a porous defense.

The stuff the Dolphins are putting on tape will be filed away by opposing teams as well. The secret is out, so defensive coordinators will know they have to account for Achane moving forward.

The 21-year-old's performance won't come as a big surprise to those who followed him at Texas A&M, though. He had more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage in each of his final two seasons with the Aggies, and he averaged 6.4 yards per carry over his college career.

Achane's 5'9", 188-pound frame is broadly a concern when it comes to his usage, but Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks more than capable of scheming around that.

Before he took a single NFL snap, Achane looked like a great draft-and-stash candidate, especially in keeper leagues. His stock will be soaring now.