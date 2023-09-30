Giants' Saquon Barkley to Be Game-Time Decision vs. Seahawks with Ankle Injury

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley's status for Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks will come down to the wire.

Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Saturday that Barkley will be a game-time decision. Left tackle Andrew Thomas, meanwhile, has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Barkley sat out New York's Week 3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers with an ankle injury, although ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported at the time the team was "optimistic about his overall outlook" and that he avoided a significant setback.

There was some confusion about the exact nature of the injury. Barkley told Taylor Rooks prior to kickoff of the Giants' game against the 49ers he suffered a high ankle sprain.

While the Penn State product played just two games in 2020 because of a torn ACL, he bounced back from a durability standpoint and appeared in 13 games in 2021 and 16 games in 2022.

He is the team's top offensive weapon when healthy and finished the 2022 campaign with 1,312 rushing yards, 338 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. His presence is a major reason the Giants made the playoffs and expectations were high again entering 2023.

Barkley has 155 yards from scrimmage and two total touchdowns in two games this year.