TMZ: Police Leak Alleged Details of Dodgers' Julio Urías Arrest for Domestic Violence

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

TMZ Sports obtained more details surrounding the alleged act of domestic violence involving Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías.

According to TMZ Sports, a female acquaintance of Urías became upset when he was taking photos with other women during an MLS match on Sept. 3 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

"We're told the woman who was with Urias got upset over the picture-taking ... and left early—but as she was walking toward a gate, the Dodgers star came up from behind her, put his arm around her, slammed her against a fence, and pulled her hair," per the report.

According to TMZ Sports, Urías "allegedly swung" at the woman, though it's unclear whether he struck her. TMZ Sports also reported the woman allegedly "had strangulation marks on her as well as redness on her face," and her nose had been bloodied.

An arrest report from Los Angeles' Department of Safety first detailed that Urías was taken into custody.

DPS officers outside of BMO Stadium had been alerted to an alleged physical altercation. They arrested Urías on suspicion of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant after speaking with people at the scene.

The 27-year-old is due in court Wednesday, and the matter remains under investigation.

MLB placed Urías on administrative leave in the wake of his arrest. He'll continue to collect his usual salary but is not on the Dodgers' official roster for the time being.

The Dodgers also issued a statement saying they "take all allegations of the kind in this case very seriously, and we do not condone or excuse any acts of domestic violence." The team added it was "fully cooperating" with MLB's investigation.

Urías received a 20-game suspension in August 2019 for violating the league's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. He had been arrested that May on suspicion of domestic violence, and the charge was dropped in June.