Saints Rumors: Carl Granderson Agrees to 4-Year, $52M Contract Extension

The New Orleans Saints and defensive end Carl Granderson have agreed to a four-year, $52 million contract extension ($35.3 million guaranteed), per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Granderson, who is in his fifth NFL season, has started the year on fire with two-and-a-half sacks, six quarterback hits and a forced fumble in two starts. That follows up a year where he amassed 53 tackles and five-and-a-half sacks.

The Granderson extension is a no-brainer move for a Saints team that has enjoyed a sensational defensive start to this season. New Orleans is fifth in points allowed and eighth in fewest yards per play allowed.

Granderson, who has joined the starting lineup full-time for the first time in his career, has played a big part in the success of this year's defense. The pass defense in particular has starred to the tune of allowing just 4.3 net yards per attempt.

Ultimately, it's a massive personal victory for Granderson, an undrafted free agent who has worked hard to earn this eight-figure deal. It's also a huge win for the Saints, who prevented him from hitting free agency next offseason.