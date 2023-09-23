Steelers Only NFL Team Scouting Shedeur Sanders' Colorado, Bo Nix's Oregon in Person

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the only NFL team on hand scouting the Colorado at Oregon game on Saturday, per Matt Prehm of 247Sports.

It's a surprising note considering that both quarterbacks—the Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders and the Ducks' Bo Nix—are enjoying standout seasons.

Sanders has completed 78.7 percent of his passes for 1,251 yards and 10 touchdowns (one interception) in three games. Nix has completed 77.6 percent of his passes for eight touchdowns (no picks) and 893 yards.

Per Pro Football Focus' latest draft board, Sanders is the top Colorado 2024 NFL draft prospect at No. 44 overall. Nix leads the Ducks at No. 25.

There are other prospects to check out, too.

Edge-rusher Brandon Dorlus (No. 57), running back Bucky Irving (No. 76), wide receiver Troy Franklin (No. 87) and edge-rusher Jordan Burch (No. 124) are also on PFF's list.

Ultimately, though, this is a huge game on a loaded college football slate, so it's possible NFL teams decided to deploy their resources elsewhere.

Rutgers at Michigan and Ole Miss at Alabama are just two examples.

Other big tilts on the docket include Ohio State at Notre Dame, UCLA at Utah and Oregon State at Washington State.