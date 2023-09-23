Best Last-Minute Bets for College Football Week 4 Odds

1 of 3

Clemson's position atop the ACC hierarchy is in real danger.

Florida State stormed out of the gates this season with a win over the LSU Tigers that vaulted it into the top five of the AP Top 25.

The Seminoles are viewed as the best potential playoff contender out of the ACC right now, but that could change after a few hours in Clemson.

Clemson went back to basics in its two wins after the Duke loss, but there is little we can genuinely learn from those contests because they came against much weaker opponents.

Clemson can trusted, though, to play strong defense, led by linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

The Tigers held nine of their 14 opponents last season to 21 points or fewer. Six of those foes were to single-digit totals or in the teens.

Dabo Swinney's side can still play defense with the best programs in the country, even if its offense is still a work in progress.

Clemson gives up 144.6 fewer total yards per game than FSU, and if it wants to win on Saturday, it must strong on that side of the ball.