Best Last-Minute Bets for College Football Week 4 Odds

Best Last-Minute Bets for College Football Week 4 OddsSeptember 23, 2023
The reigns of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers at the top of college football are under threat in Week 4.
Both programs are in danger of losing their second games of the 2023 season in September, which would effectively eliminate them from the College Football Playoff.
Clemson enters Saturday in more dire straits than Alabama. It lost its opener on the road to the Duke Blue Devils and has had offensive struggles plague it this season.
Clemson hosts the Florida State Seminoles in what could out to be a transfer of power game at the top of the ACC.
Alabama welcomes the Ole Miss Rebels to Tuscaloosa two weeks after it fell at Bryant-Denny Stadium to the Texas Longhorns.
Nick Saban's team has not been great offensively, but it has produced a few impressive defensive showings.
Defense could be the calling card for both Alabama and Clemson to win on Saturday, and if anything that makes the unders in both games the best bets.
No. 4 Florida State at Clemson (Under 55)
Noon ET, ABC
Clemson's position atop the ACC hierarchy is in real danger.
Florida State stormed out of the gates this season with a win over the LSU Tigers that vaulted it into the top five of the AP Top 25.
The Seminoles are viewed as the best potential playoff contender out of the ACC right now, but that could change after a few hours in Clemson.
Clemson went back to basics in its two wins after the Duke loss, but there is little we can genuinely learn from those contests because they came against much weaker opponents.
Clemson can trusted, though, to play strong defense, led by linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
The Tigers held nine of their 14 opponents last season to 21 points or fewer. Six of those foes were to single-digit totals or in the teens.
Dabo Swinney's side can still play defense with the best programs in the country, even if its offense is still a work in progress.
Clemson gives up 144.6 fewer total yards per game than FSU, and if it wants to win on Saturday, it must strong on that side of the ball.
FSU can certainly win the game, but it may have to come out on top of a low-scoring struggle to do so.
No. 15 Ole Miss at No. 13 Alabama (Under 56)
3:30 p.m. ET, CBS
Take the foundation of what was just said about Clemson and apply it to Alabama.
The Crimson Tide know how to play defense as well as the best teams in the FBS no matter how well their offense looks.
Alabama rotated quarterbacks in Week 3 and it led to a disjointed offensive approach, but while it was going through that, its defense held the South Florida Bulls to three points.
The Alabama defense held the Texas offense to 13 points in the first three quarters in Week 2 before Quinn Ewers delivered the knockout blows through the air.
Alabama can draw motivation from its last few defensive performances that it can contain the Ole Miss offense and play an ugly game in the low 20s.
The Crimson Tide may be forced to rely on winning low-scoring games until Jalen Milroe finds comfort under center.
Milroe does not have to be perfect for Alabama to win on Saturday, but if he leads a few scoring drives and avoids mistakes, he could build a cushion on the scoreboard thanks to his defense.
No. 16 Oklahoma at Cincinnati (Over 57.5)
Noon ET, Fox
The Oklahoma Sooners' first Big 12 visit to face the Cincinnati Bearcats is expected to be the opposite style of game that Alabama and Clemson play in.
Both sides enter Saturday averaging over 525 total yards per game. Oklahoma eclipsed the 60-point twice, while Cincinnati did so in its opener.
Cincinnati could play with some extra motivation out of the gates since it surprisingly lost in overtime to the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks in Week 3.
The Bearcats will try to erase the memory of that defeat right away with a few solid drives against an Oklahoma defense that has not been tested yet.
Do not let the Sooners' concession of 28 points in three games fool you. They still gave up 289 total yards per contest.
Oklahoma's defense could have holes in it against its new Big 12 foe, and if anything, the over should be aided by Dillon Gabriel's arm.
The Sooners quarterback comes into Week 4 with 905 passing yards and 11 touchdowns. A strong road performance could put him on the outskirts of the Heisman Trophy conversation.
