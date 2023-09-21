Bryce Young Misses Panthers Practice with Injury; Andy Dalton May Be QB1 vs. Seahawks

Bryce Young Misses Panthers Practice with Injury; Andy Dalton May Be QB1 vs. SeahawksSeptember 21, 2023
David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young missed his second straight practice on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, as he continues to recover from an ankle injury suffered in Monday night's 20-17 loss against the New Orleans Saints.
If Young is unable to suit up for Sunday's matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, backup quarterback Andy Dalton would get the nod.
