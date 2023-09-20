Saints' Marcus Maye Suspended 3 Games After Violating NFL's Substance Abuse Policy

Saints' Marcus Maye Suspended 3 Games After Violating NFL's Substance Abuse PolicySeptember 20, 2023
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye has been suspended for the next three games of the 2023 regular season due to a violation of the league's substances of abuse policy, the NFL announced in a statement Wednesday.
Maye will be eligible to return to the team following its Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots.
