Koby Altman OVI Arrest Video Shows Cavs President Decline Breathalyzer Test

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Video of Cleveland Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman's arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence Friday night revealed he declined a breathalyzer test and struggled with field sobriety tests, per TMZ Sports.

TMZ noted the video showed Altman telling police officers they were interfering with his ability to complete sobriety tests such as a walk-and-turn and one-leg stand. He also told police he had a few drinks and was tired because he had recently returned from an overseas trip and had a long dinner that same night.

He was handcuffed when he declined a breathalyzer test.

Ohio State Highway Patrol released a statement that said: "Troopers initiated a traffic stop and during their interaction with the driver indicators of impairment were observed. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest for OVI and soon after offered a breath test which he refused."

The Cavaliers also issued a statement on the arrest:

Ian Cross of News 5 Cleveland reported Altman's attorney pleaded not guilty to charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and driving in marked lanes on the 41-year-old's behalf on Tuesday.

Altman has a virtual criminal pre-trial hearing on Sept. 27.