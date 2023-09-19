Dion Lewis Arrested on Misdemeanor Charge in Florida; Won Super Bowl with Patriots

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Former NFL running back Dion Lewis was arrested in Florida on Monday on a misdemeanor charge of trespassing, according to TMZ Sports.

Lewis was arrested at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa after allegedly becoming "unruly and belligerent," according to the Seminole Police Department. He was accused of "causing a disturbance and refusing to leave the premises."

The 32-year-old was released Monday night on $500 bond.

Lewis began his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011 after being selected by the franchise in the fifth round out of Pittsburgh. His career didn't take off until he joined the New England Patriots in 2015.

In three seasons with the Patriots, Lewis rushed for 1,413 yards and eight touchdowns in 30 games, in addition to catching 85 passes for 696 yards and five scores. He was part of the New England squad that made a miraculous comeback to beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.