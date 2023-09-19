X

CFB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    Mel Tucker Calls Michigan State Firing a 'Miscarriage of Justice,' Alleges 'Bias'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 19, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JULY 26: Head coach Mel Tucker of the Michigan State Spartans speaks at Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium on July 26, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
    Michael Hickey/Getty Images

    Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker assessed what he called a "miscarriage of justice" after the school announced its intention to fire him for cause amid an investigation into sexual harassment allegations.

    "Let's be clear. I don't believe MSU plans to fire me because I admitted to an entirely consensual, private relationship with another adult who gave one presentation at MSU, at my behest, over two years ago," he said Tuesday in a statement. "A cursory reading of the facts and timeline should cause any fair-minded person to conclude that other motives are at play."

    Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach

    NEW: Mel Tucker has released the following statement, a day after MSU announced its intention to fire him for cause: <a href="https://t.co/4edFFkNg5E">pic.twitter.com/4edFFkNg5E</a>

    Tucker added that "MSU ignored its own policies in pursuing a biased investigation."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Mel Tucker Calls Michigan State Firing a 'Miscarriage of Justice,' Alleges 'Bias'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon