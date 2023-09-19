Mel Tucker Calls Michigan State Firing a 'Miscarriage of Justice,' Alleges 'Bias'

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker assessed what he called a "miscarriage of justice" after the school announced its intention to fire him for cause amid an investigation into sexual harassment allegations.

"Let's be clear. I don't believe MSU plans to fire me because I admitted to an entirely consensual, private relationship with another adult who gave one presentation at MSU, at my behest, over two years ago," he said Tuesday in a statement. "A cursory reading of the facts and timeline should cause any fair-minded person to conclude that other motives are at play."

Tucker added that "MSU ignored its own policies in pursuing a biased investigation."

