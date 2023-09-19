X

NFL

    Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick Out vs. Browns After Suffering Chest Injury

    Doric SamSeptember 19, 2023

    PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 10: Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) looks on during the regular season NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 10, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Pittsburgh Steelers lost the heart and soul of their defense during their Monday Night Football game against the Cleveland Browns.

    Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has been ruled out for the remainder of the game due to a chest injury.

