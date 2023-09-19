Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick Out vs. Browns After Suffering Chest Injury

Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick Out vs. Browns After Suffering Chest InjurySeptember 19, 2023
Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost the heart and soul of their defense during their Monday Night Football game against the Cleveland Browns.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has been ruled out for the remainder of the game due to a chest injury.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.