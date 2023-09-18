Damar Hamlin, Lids Launch 'Bills Mafia' Collection; Money to be Donated to Charity

Credit: Lids

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has partnered with Lids to launch a four-piece capsule hat collection in dedication to Bills Mafia, the team's passionate fanbase. A portion of the proceeds will go to Hamlin's charity, the Chasing M's Foundation.

Lids provided more information in a press release.

"Damar Hamin has partnered with Lids HD to launch a 4-piece capsule collection dedicated to Bills Mafia. A portion of proceeds will be donated to Damar's charity, Chasing M's Foundation, which is dedicated to the development, health & safety of youth through sports, engagement activities, training and programming.

"The capsule collection will be available for consumers to purchase on Friday, 9/22 at LidsHD.com. Damar designed these four hats as a thank you to Bills Mafia for supporting and loving him. Damar's favorite hats growing up were the ones with the script wrapping around the crown of the hat. He also wanted to represent his infamous heart hand gesture to show love for his fans within the design."

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2, 2023 game against the Cincinnati Bengals and needed to be resuscitated on the field.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, donations poured into the Chasing M's Foundation's toy drive's GoFundMe page. As of Monday, over $9.14 million has been raised after an initial goal of $2,500.

Hamlin has since won the NFLPA Alan Page Community Award, which "annually recognizes one player who demonstrates a profound dedication to positively impacting his team's city and communities across the country."