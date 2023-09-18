Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert Split After 7 Years of Marriage; Cheating Rumors Denied

Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert Split After 7 Years of Marriage; Cheating Rumors DeniedSeptember 18, 2023
Actress, singer, dancer and choreographer Teyana Taylor confirmed on Instagram that she and her husband, former NBA player Iman Shumpert, have amicably separated after seven years of marriage.
Taylor also denied any cheating rumors as well.
"AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, "infidelity" ain't one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain't ever played with or about THAT. We just keep y'all asses out the group chat lol, which is the reason we've been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise. The only reason I'm even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it's unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for y'all. Okay AunTey taking y'all back out the chat bye! 😘❤️🌹."
Taylor has starred in two films this year—White Men Can't Jump and A Thousand and One. Taylor also won the BET Award for Video Director of the Year on two occasions, including in 2023.
Shumpert played in the NBA from 2011-2019 and 2021. The former first-round pick won a championship with the 2015-16 Cavs. Shumpert also plays Rob Lafayette on Showtime's The Chi.