Ravens' Odell Beckham Jr. Out vs. Bengals after Suffering Ankle Injury in NFL Week 2

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will not return to Sunday's Week 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering an ankle injury.

Beckham had made three receptions on four targets for 29 yards before leaving the game early in the third quarter.

The wide receiver was playing in his second game back after missing the entire 2022 season due to an ACL injury.

Beckham missed multiple plays earlier in the game after an awkward landing on a first-quarter drive resulted in inspections of his leg on the sidelines. He returned for more first-half action before leaving the game entirely.

Earlier this month, Beckham was limited in Ravens practice due to an ankle injury prior to Week 1. He has suffered other severe ankle injuries in the past, including a sprain and a fracture in 2017.

The Ravens signed Beckham this offseason, likely as part of a bid to get star quarterback Lamar Jackson to sign a new contract in Baltimore. Beckham had last played in Super Bowl 56, during which he caught the game's opening touchdown for the Los Angeles Rams before suffering a knee injury. He later said on social media that he had "played the whole back half of the season without an ACL."

In his first NFL action in 19 months, Beckham was held to a relatively quiet outing during the Raven's 25-9 Week 1 win over the Houston Texans. He made two catches on three targets for 37 receiving yards.

Beckham was on pace to eclipse that performance in Week 2 prior to his injury.

Before the season, Jackson said the Raven's 2023 crop of receivers could help him rack up the highest passing totals of his career, per BaltimoreRavens.com's Clifton Brown.