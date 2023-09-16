X

NFL

    Vikings' Alexander Mattison Thanks Fans for Support After Receiving Racist DMs

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 16, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Alexander Mattison #2 of the Minnesota Vikings runs with the ball during an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on September 14, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
    Michael Owens/Getty Images

    Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison thanked his supporters Saturday after he received racist messages following the Vikings' 34-28 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

    Along with expressing gratitude to his fans, Mattison posted a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, in which he condemned the racist language used in some of the hateful DM's sent to him, and called for people to be better:

    Alexander Mattison @AlexMattison22

    Thank you to everyone that has shown love and support to me and my family during this time. 🖤 <a href="https://t.co/9pb6q20HtY">pic.twitter.com/9pb6q20HtY</a>

    Mattison stressed the importance of football fans treating players like humans and wrote that the bullying and harassment players are often subjected to "cannot be tolerated."

