Vikings' Alexander Mattison Thanks Fans for Support After Receiving Racist DMs

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison thanked his supporters Saturday after he received racist messages following the Vikings' 34-28 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

Along with expressing gratitude to his fans, Mattison posted a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, in which he condemned the racist language used in some of the hateful DM's sent to him, and called for people to be better:

Mattison stressed the importance of football fans treating players like humans and wrote that the bullying and harassment players are often subjected to "cannot be tolerated."