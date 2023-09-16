X

MLB

    Angels' Shohei Ohtani Out for Rest of Season; Placed on IL With Oblique Injury

    Adam WellsSeptember 16, 2023

    OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels walks back to the dugout after striking out swinging against the Oakland Athletics in the top of the ninth inning at RingCentral Coliseum on September 03, 2023 in Oakland, California. Atheltics won the game 10-6. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    Shohei Ohtani's 2023 season is officially over.

    The Los Angeles Angels announced on Saturday they have placed the three-time All-Star on the injured list with an oblique injury.

    MLB Network's Jon Morosi noted Angels general manager Perry Minasian is expected to speak with the media this afternoon and Ohtani will "likely" be at Angel Stadium today.

