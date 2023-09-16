Angels' Shohei Ohtani Out for Rest of Season; Placed on IL With Oblique Injury

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani's 2023 season is officially over.

The Los Angeles Angels announced on Saturday they have placed the three-time All-Star on the injured list with an oblique injury.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi noted Angels general manager Perry Minasian is expected to speak with the media this afternoon and Ohtani will "likely" be at Angel Stadium today.

